Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
