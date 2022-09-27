Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

