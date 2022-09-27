Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0050

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $50,090.30 and approximately $47.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004231 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010940 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Typhoon Network Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Typhoon Network
