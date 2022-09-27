U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on October 17th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. U.S. Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

USB opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

