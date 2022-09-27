UBS Group Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$74.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

EMA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.75.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$58.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$61.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.08. Emera has a 1 year low of C$56.87 and a 1 year high of C$65.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

