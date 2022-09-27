Uhive Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Uhive has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uhive has a market capitalization of $32.70 million and $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uhive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uhive alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Uhive

Uhive launched on March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uhive is www.uhive.com. The Reddit community for Uhive is https://reddit.com/r/UHIVESocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uhive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uhive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uhive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uhive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uhive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.