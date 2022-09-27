Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Raised by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $387.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.22.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

