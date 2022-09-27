Ultra Clear Hits One Day Volume of $27,239.00 (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010959 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00156468 BTC.

Ultra Clear Coin Profile

Ultra Clear is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Ultra Clear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars.

