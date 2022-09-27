Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $643,933.52 and $258,838.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007512 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012571 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010813 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

