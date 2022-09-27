Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $700,360.35 and approximately $46,167.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP (UDO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2021. Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. The Reddit community for Unido EP is https://reddit.com/r/Unidocore. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unido EP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unido is designed to enable enterprises and institutional investors such as hedge funds, asset managers and digital banks to seamlessly manage and invest in DeFi and Crypto Markets. UDO is the utility token that lies at the heart of Unido Ecosystem, functioning as the payment system for using the Unido product range. Beyond system access, UDO token holders will be able to actively participate in governance DAO voting on matters which affect the ecosystem, in addition to earning UDO tokens as a reward for staking and yield farming. Telegram | Medium “

