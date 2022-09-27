Unilever (LON:ULVR) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 4,000 ($48.33).

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,093.08 ($49.46).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,075.62 ($49.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,963.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,731.42. The firm has a market cap of £103.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,070.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

