United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Airlines Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $31,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

