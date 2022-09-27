United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 52,470 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Natural Foods Company Profile

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

