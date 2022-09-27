United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.8-30.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.08 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,416,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,471,000 after purchasing an additional 239,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 224,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.