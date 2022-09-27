Unlock Protocol Trading 19.9% Lower This Week (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $9.84 or 0.00052397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unlock Protocol has a total market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $21,757.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010903 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071519 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00156147 BTC.

Unlock Protocol’s launch date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unlock Protocol’s official website is unlock-protocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

