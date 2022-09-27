Unslashed Finance (USF) Market Cap Reaches $941,367.74

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $941,367.74 and approximately $37.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011047 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Unslashed Finance
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Unslashed Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.