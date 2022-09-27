Upfire (UPR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Upfire (UPR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Upfire coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Upfire has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Upfire has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $23,408.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066422 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10154247 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Upfire Profile

Upfire was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Upfire’s total supply is 779,563,968 coins. Upfire’s official website is upfire.com. The Reddit community for Upfire is https://reddit.com/r/upfire and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Upfire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfire is a peer-to-peer (P2P) distributed file-transferring platform designed at its core to enhance the file-sharing protocol by incentivizing seeders. By encrypting communications on the blockchain and allowing nodes to communicate directly, Upfire can function as a fully-decentralized exchange for file transactions – allowing users to download or seed their files while earning BNB in the process.”

