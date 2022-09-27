USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USA Truck Stock Performance

Shares of USAK stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Truck

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in USA Truck by 639.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USA Truck by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in USA Truck by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

