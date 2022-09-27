USDX [Kava] Hits Market Capitalization of $104.27 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $104.27 million and $264,951.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,123.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00599622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00260959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00049316 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00070887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001861 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

