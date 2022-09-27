USDX [Lighthouse] Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,528.22 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $59,528.22 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,968.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00599685 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.23 or 0.00599701 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00261067 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00049799 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00074248 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000905 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001892 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004952 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.