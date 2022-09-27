Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.10

Utrust (UTK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 3% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $51.20 million and $2.17 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

