v.systems Trading Up 4.4% This Week (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, v.systems has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,600,705,369 coins and its circulating supply is 2,662,096,905 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

Get v.systems alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS)- While it retains the core principles of PoS (and some of its derivatives), what sets SPoS apart is that it focuses more on hardware upgrades than on enhancements in the protocol. SPoS only allows supernodes to participate in the consensus process. Supernodes have higher memory, bandwidth and processing power compared to ordinary nodes, ensuring that the network performance does not get restricted by the limitations of individual nodes. Telegram | Reddit | Github | Medium | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.