Vabble Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Vabble has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $347,317.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011100 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vabble’s launch date was June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. The official website for Vabble is www.vabble.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

