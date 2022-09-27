Vai (VAI) Market Cap Achieves $54.32 Million

Vai (VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.32 million and approximately $3,011.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.13 or 0.01828554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00253514 BTC.

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

