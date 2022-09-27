Vail Resorts (MTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to post earnings of ($3.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $203.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.32. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $202.34 and a 1 year high of $376.24.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

About Vail Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.