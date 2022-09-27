Vail Resorts (MTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to post earnings of ($3.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $203.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.32. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $202.34 and a 1 year high of $376.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Earnings History for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

