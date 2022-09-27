Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 1,340 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

