Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 1,376 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Allegion by 3,825.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Allegion by 353.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,929,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

