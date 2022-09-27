Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 607,147 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1,130.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,147 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 4.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $51,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

