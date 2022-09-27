Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 7,690 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

