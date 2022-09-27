Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 2,746 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.