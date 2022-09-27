Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896,853 shares during the period. Fortis comprises approximately 0.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Fortis Trading Down 2.3 %

Fortis stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.35. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.33%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

