Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $59.07 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 5.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $59,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $89.29 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

