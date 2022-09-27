Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up 4.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Bank of Montreal worth $52,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.8% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,860,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

