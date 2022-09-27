Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.46 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

