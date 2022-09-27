Value Partners Investments Inc. Invests $46.02 Million in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,024,000. Open Text comprises approximately 4.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.45% of Open Text at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 112,912 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after acquiring an additional 231,629 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Open Text by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 494,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,209,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Open Text by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 84,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.