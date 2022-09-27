Value Partners Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 0.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $165.50 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

