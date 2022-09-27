Value Partners Investments Inc. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $462.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.42 and its 200-day moving average is $545.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $461.31 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

