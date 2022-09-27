Value Partners Investments Inc. Raises Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after purchasing an additional 340,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $191,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

