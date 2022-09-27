Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $130.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

