Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 40.5% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,793,163. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

