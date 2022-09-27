Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $238.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

