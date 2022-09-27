VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

