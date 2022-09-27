Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 24.77 and last traded at 24.80. Approximately 23,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.96.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 25.75 and a 200-day moving average of 26.08.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1663 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

