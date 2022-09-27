Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Trimmed by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after buying an additional 689,756 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,123,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 396.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,347,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VDC opened at $179.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.69. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $175.69 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

