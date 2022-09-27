Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 7.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.18 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

