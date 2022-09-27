Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Cut by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $19,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

