Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VFH opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.