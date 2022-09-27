Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30.

