Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $115.66.

