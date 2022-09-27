Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Investment Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 7.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04.

