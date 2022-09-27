Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,089,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $317.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

